Louise Redknapp shows off a vampy new look to launch her music career Swit swoo...

Strictly star Louise Redknapp has recently shown off a brand new look to support the release of her musical comeback. Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old posted a photo of her new album, Heavy Love, and she can be seen posing in her underwear. The stunning singer, who was once married to Jamie Redknapp, can be seen showing off her incredible figure wearing black lace lingerie under a leather jacket. The first release from the album is Stretch, and the video will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The question is will it be as good a video as her top five hit Pandora's Kiss, which came out 16 years ago?! And will she be showing off the dance moves Kevin Clifton taught her while on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016?

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "So... after 16 years away from music I am so excited to reveal details of my new album ‘Heavy Love’, which you can pre-order now (link in bio). The exclusive first play of the first song from the album ‘Stretch’ is on Radio2 Breakfast show tomorrow morning after 8am. I can’t wait to share this new music with you all! Thanks for all the support over the last 26 years! It’s good to be back! Love Lou xxx"

Louise has always been a stylish dresser and was considered a style icon in the height of her fame. In recent years she even launched a lifestyle site with her stylist pal, Emma Rose Thatcher. The pair joined forces for A Style Album By Lou & Em. In the 'about us' section on the pair's website, it states: "A Style Album is curated by two friends who love to share Fashion finds, Style inspiration & Lifestyle tips with each other. Whether it be a recently discovered Fashion label, a must try Beauty product or a newly opened Restaurant, if we love it, we’ll be sharing it."

This is Louise's first album in 18 years and she's definitely making up for lost time with the stunning photos. Louise rose to fame as one-quarter of pop supergroup Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell over 1 million copies of an album with their 1993 debut Always & Forever.

Louise Redknapp answers our quick fire questions