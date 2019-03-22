Charlotte Hawkins' yellow dress brings the sunshine to Good Morning Britain We love the GMB star's latest look!

Charlotte Hawkins is always so smiley and happy and her wardrobe often matches her mood. On Friday, the stunning blonde wore a bright yellow dress from Damsel In A Dress which can be purchased online at John Lewis. The cocktail style number was sleeveless with a flattering twist at the bodice and cutout detail at the neckline. We also love the splash of lace that can be seen on panels of the fitted skirt. It is currently on sale for £119 and all sizes are still available, which is music to our ears! Keeping in with the colourful theme, Charlotte, 43, added bright red high heel shoes by New Look.

Charlotte looked incredible in yellow

Charlotte is styled by ITV's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who also dreams up the outfits Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin wear daily. Kate, 51, spilt the beans to HELLO! on what it's like styling GMB's ladies. "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer things to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything.'" the mother-of-two explained.

£119, Damsel In A Dress @ John Lewis

Kate added: "Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated, otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

WATCH: Charlotte Hakwins photoshoot

Speaking about how Debbie has helped her jump out of her clothing comfort zone, Kate added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps."

"But, I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

