Louise Redknapp shows off her freckles in natural makeup selfie

Louise Redknapp, we salute you. The singer has shared a stunning selfie with her Instagram fans, revealing her beautiful freckled complexion. Stars often cover up their skin with layers of foundation, so it's refreshing to see Louise going natural and showing off her features. Louise posted: "Sun's out freckles out." The 9 to 5 star is glowing in the snap, her skin lovely and bronzed with cute freckles visible on her nose and forehead. She looks so young! The only makeup she seems to be wearing is a sweep of bronzer, some nude shimmer eyeshadow and a delicate coating of mascara. This is basically our dream 'no-makeup makeup' look.

Photo credit: Instagram / Louise Redknapp

The mum-of-two's fresh-faced appearance is all down to makeup artist Caroline Barnes, who regularly works with A-listers such as Zara Larsson, Carla Bruni and Ruth Wilson. Caroline shared the photo of Louise on her Instagram page, writing: "It been a long while since I have made up the delicate, beautiful features of @louiseredknapp We first met in Barbados on a fabulous trip for FHM magazine over two decades ago and I couldn’t be more delighted to working with her on her new music...."

Louise's followers loved her new look as much as we do. One fan posted: "So beautiful and so natural!" and another said, "Beautiful photo and freckles are cute." One follower told the star: "Amazing brows!", while many asked for more details on the makeup products used. "Can we have a makeup product list please," asked one.

The previous week, the former Eternal star wowed us with a gorgeous beauty look at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Louise wore her hair in a long fishtail-style plait, with a sexy smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick. Her makeup artist for the evening, Rebekah Lidstone, shared product details on social media, revealing that Louise wore Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lippy to the BRITs.

