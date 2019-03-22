We can’t believe we nearly missed Ruth Langsford's gorgeous M&S trousers – AND they’re in the sale! Better snap them up fast...

This Morning’s Ruth Langsford has joined the countless other stars who are loving Marks & Spencer at the moment! The tele queen opted for a pair of pink wide-leg trousers by the British brand last week, and we can’t believe we nearly missed it. Ruth’s pretty high-waisted trews are the M&S ‘Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers’, which have been reduced from £39.50 to just £20 – so we’re not surprised they’re selling out quickly. She teamed the look with plenty of other high street buys, too.

Ruth wore her bargain M&S trousers to present This Morning

Ruth’s on-trend snake print shirt is from Topshop, and sells for £39.50. She also wore a pair of nude heels from one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite shops, L.K. Bennett. As ever, plenty of Ruth’s fans headed to Instagram to compliment her on her look, too, with one writing: “I love the whole look… I wouldn’t be sure about the trousers but they actually look fab.”

For Wednesday’s Loose Women appearance, the star went for something totally different with her This Morning look, wearing a bold leopard print midi dress from Oasis. She wore a pair of neutral pointed heels again, this time opting for Topshop. That’s a winning week when it comes to fashion, we reckon!

Ruth also has her own fashion range with QVC, which she often shares with her followers on her social media pages. She’s previously revealed that she has the most fun getting dressed up for big events, saying, “I suppose I feel my most glamorous when doing a big event for work. One important industry night is the National TV Awards in January. Finding a dress for an event of that scale can be quite stressful… I try and do high-street if I can, because people always want to know where the dress is from.”

