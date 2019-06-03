Beyoncé and Blue Ivy steal the show as they step out in Lion King-inspired costumes The mother-daughter duo know how to make an entrance!

On Saturday night, Beyoncé enjoyed spending quality time with her first-born, Blue Ivy – and they certainly had an evening to remember! The mother-daughter duo made sure all eyes were on them as they attended this year's Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica, which was hosted by Beyoncé's mum Tina Lawson. The theme of the event was A Journey to the Pride Lands, and so the singer and her daughter chose to pay homage to Disney's The Lion King with incredible lion costumes. Beyoncé wore a gold cape with a lion face on the chest which was complete with feathers for the lion's mane; she teamed it with a pair of gold heels decorated with intricate beadwork.

Beyoncé looked incredible in a Lion King inspired outfit for the glitzy art gala Photo credit: Instagram

Blue Ivy, meanwhile, looked adorable dressed in a yellow dress with puffy sleeves and colourful beadwork down the front. The little girl donned a matching headband, golden headpiece and even wore miniature heels and gold earrings. Blue's doting mum shared a video of her daughter getting into action ahead of the event, singing the lyrics to The Lion King's The Circle of Life.

Blue Ivy looked adorable dressed as a minature lion Photo credit: Instagram

The event was also attended by Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, as well as her mum and stepfather Richard Lawson – who both founded the Where Art Can Occur organisation. It would have been a special night for Blue, who has a close relationship with her grandmother. The seven-year-old often features on Tina's social media posts. Known for her big personality, Blue has previously been described as "the second queen" by Tina.

In 2017, Blue became a big sister when twins Rumi and Sir were born. While her parents were worried how she would react to not being an only child anymore, they needn't have, as the little girl is said to adore her siblings. People previously reported that Blue "takes her job as a big sister very seriously and helps out a lot," and that she is an "amazing big sister." Grandmother Tina also spoke about Blue to Entertainment Daily shortly after the twins' arrival. "She's very proud and excited. She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot," she said.

