Marks & Spencer's lace dress looks JUST like Ruth Langsford's races frock Get Ruth's designer look on the high street...

The gorgeous Ruth Langsford had an eventful weekend at Epsom Downs racecourse and we loved her stunning baby blue lace frock sh wore, which was by Michael Kors. The romantic, appliqué number proved a stunning tone on the TV star. From the 'Michael, Michael Kors' diffusion line, it was originally priced at £350, but you can now pick it up from The Outnet for £175. However if that price tag is still a little purse-busting for you; don't worry, because Marks & Spencer has a very similar, guipure lace design for a cheaper £89. Admittedly, it's not available in pastel blue but the two colourways of bubblegum pink and navy blue are just as fab. With the same fit and flare cut and midi length, it's a dead ringer for Ruth's designer frock.

Ruth looked amazing at the Epsom races

However, the Loose Women panellist later had a bit of a sad end to her day at the races - she fell and grazed her knees! The This Morning host posted a photo of her injuries on Instagram, where she bravely laughed off the incident.

Get the look for less! £89, Marks & Spencer

She wrote: "So.. wonderful day at the Derby @epsomdownsracecourse until I fell over on my way out! Ouch! Before you ask, I wasn't drunk! Falling over, embarrassing."

Ruth's dress £175, MICHAEL Michael Kors

Eamonn also posted a sympathetic message about Ruth's fall on his own social media account. "Even though there were no fences at @epsomdownsracecourse today ..... my poor @ruthlangsford fell at the last one , ironically while thanking the police and paramedics who kept everyone safe. She's a bit shaken and stirred but fine," he wrote.

Many of Ruth's TV colleagues were quick to share their concerns in the comments section of her post. Her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore wrote: "Ouch – looks sore," while Nadia Sawalha added: "Oh no! Are you okay?!" Ruth's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes added: "Oh no!! You're still fabulous."

