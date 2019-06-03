Kylie Jenner reveals terrifying details of daughter Stormi's hospital visit We are glad Stormi is on the mend now

Kylie Jenner faced every parent's worst nightmare over the weekend when her daughter Stormi suffered an allergic reaction and was rushed to hospital. The doting mum opened up about the scary incident on Instagram once she was back home with Stormi on the mend. She wrote: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen." The reality TV star then sent her best wishes to other mums who are having to look after children who are ill. "God bless all the moms with sick babies," she wrote alongside a photo of Stormi resting in her bed. "I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Reflecting on the terrifying day, Kylie also shared another post on social media to acknowledge how blessed she is. She wrote: "Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you'd like to received. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success."

Kylie shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie shares Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and they celebrated their daughter's first birthday in February with a circus-themed party. Stormi is clearly doted on by both her parents, and Kylie paid a touching tribute to her daughter as she marked the first year of her life. "How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby," she captioned an adorable picture of the toddler posted on Instagram. "I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth."

