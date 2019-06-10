Love Island's Caroline Flack wears dreamy rainbow shoes for first Aftersun show – and we've spotted them in the sale It's top marks from us...

The first week of 2019's Love Island is behind us, and that only means one thing – Aftersun! The spin-off show returned on Sunday night, and Caroline Flack certainly didn't disappoint us with her first outfit for the series. As ever, she showed off her incredible figure in a pretty caped mini dress, and a pair of strappy rainbow heels by celebrity-favourite designer Sophia Webster – chosen by her go-to stylist Nisha Grewal. There's no doubting that Flackers' signature style is the mini dress – we can't wait to see the rest of her leggy looks for this year's series of the show! She even shared a sneak peek into her beauty prep behind the scenes, on her Instagram Stories.

Caroline posted a shot of her outfit on Instagram

Caroline's dress is by MSGM, and looks to have been altered to a sleeveless version of the brand's 'Crepe One-Shoulder Dress', which costs £375, here. Her Sophia Webster 'Rosalind' heels are worth £295, though we've spotted a slightly different pair in the sale for £206. The outfit was a total winner with fans on Instagram, since Caroline was flooded with comments on the look.

Caroline Flack's Love Island hair and makeup secrets - as told by her glam squad

Plenty also wanted to know how the presenter achieved her natural, beachy waves for the show. "Who did your hair @carolineflack, I need to recreate this?" one asked, while another said: "Is that your natural hair?? If not how do you style it like that… I want to do it!"

Sophia Webster 'Rosalind' heels, £295

In fact, Caroline revealed that she used a classic trick to get the look. During a Story video, a member of her starry glam squad could be seen pulling her hair back into two Dutch braids, which were later let loose to leave behind a natural wave. Caroline wears extensions, too, previously visiting celebrity extensions expert Thomas Tatam for her wefts, which are from Hair Rehab London.

Love Island's Lucie uses THIS £3 hair product to get THOSE beach curls