Love Island's Lucie uses THIS £3 hair product to get THOSE beach curls Boho hair, for less!

Love Island kicked off on Monday evening, and we can already feel the hype buzzing every time we turn on the TV at 9pm, not to mention every time we log on to Instagram. It is what it is, right? The new contestants are still finding their feet, but there are a few standout front-runners already, namely surfer gal Lucie Donlan. The boho babe is a huge hit with the boys of the show already; and that may have something to do with her fabulous beachy hair. Long, luscious, yet super laid-back, how DOES she get them looking so chic? Well, haircare giant VO5is the official hair sponsor of the show and HELLO! has discovered which products the blonde beauty has been using to get her look since she arrived in the villa. And what's more, they won't break the bank!

Everyone's loving Lucie's beachy waves

First thing's first, the Instagram star towel dries her hair after washing it, before applying a mousse to define her curls, scrunching it into her hair loosely. Then, she uses a generous spritz of the VO5 Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, which you can pick up in Boots for a mere £2.93, before leaving her locks to air dry. Simple, right?! We know where we’ll be heading to on our lunch break...

£2.93, Boots

The 21-year-old hails from Newquay, Cornwall and has previously worked as a professional model, having appeared in Wed, High Tide and Coast magazine. In her introductory video, she professed her love of dogs and sporty guys, and joked that her best assets are her "boobs and [her] hair" (obviously.)

MORE: Take a peek inside Love Island host Caroline Flack's quirky London home

The Love Islander also revealed that she likes making up words (perfect for the villa), and concluded: "I can't wait to get into the villa and meet all of those amazing boys, it's going to be so good."

READ: Caroline Flack's Love Island hair and makeup secrets - as told by her glam squad