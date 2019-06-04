Caroline Flack's high street shoes Love Island fans may have missed The Love Island star is steps ahead...

Flack is back! And so is Love Island. Not that you need reminding of either. The stunning 39-year-old returns to host UK's biggest reality show, and burst onto our screens on Monday evening, rocking a sellout Christopher Kane denim dress that sent Twitter wild. The sexy, sweetheart neckline frock was fuss-free with no sleeves or straps and coupled with its structured corset-esque waist, many would say the £695 price tag was worth it. But did you spot her shoes? The fashionista rocked a pair of nude high heel block sandals that came from luxury high street shoe specialist Kurt Geiger, and they come in at £69. Luckily for us, all sizes are currently available online - and the striking heels also come in classic black. Get them before they sell out, you know it makes sense…

Caroline looked stunning in her denim Christopher Kane and Kurt Geiger shoes

Another thing we loved about Caroline's on-screen look, was her radiant makeup and long beach wave style locks. HELLO! chatted to Gemma Wheatcroft - CF's makeup and hair stylist on the show, who told us that Caroline's beauty prep is pretty intense at times. "I think people are surprised by the hours involved. It's been known that we finish at 2am then setting our alarms for a 5am glam time! Caroline and I have had a full 15 hour days work then got straight onto a night flight with barely any sleep straight into a car and onto the next job."

£69, Kurt Geiger

It sounds like working with one of TV's most sought after presenter's is great fun. "It’s never like work," Gemma explains. " It’s like catching up with a good mate. We laugh, we sing, we act out the music video...Non-stop girls day! Also what a joy painting that face."

She added: "We have so much fun, enjoying the here and now. We really appreciate how great our jobs. We work so hard. Downtime and laughter is so important." Cheers to that!

