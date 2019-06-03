Love Island's Caroline Flack just caused THIS dress to sell out And we can see why

Love Island has officially begun and we could not be more excited! Not only do we get to tune in every night for the next two months but we'll have a constant stream of outfit inspiration thanks to Caroline Flack. Kicking things off for the season, she already proved she's going to be a style icon this year in a number of incredible outfits but one, in particular, has proved a serious hit.

MORE: Caroline Flack's Love Island hair and makeup secrets - as told by her glam squad

Caroline was styled by her fashion stylist Nisha Grewal, and wore an incredible denim dress by fashion designer, Christopher Kane, and it's already sold out. Sexy but also understated thanks to the material choice, it featured a sweetheart neckline, with no sleeves or straps and a structured corset-esque waist that flattered her figure no end. Perfect for the Mallorcan heat, it was a mini-dress and she paired the look with nude strappy block heels. The good news is, it may have already flown off the shelf but you have saved yourself a bob or two by not being able to get it. It retails for a staggering £695. Unsurprisingly Christopher Kane's designs are in high demand with A-lister like Alexa Chung, Emily Blunt and Lady Gaga.

READ MORE: Take a peek inside Love Island host Caroline Flack's quirky London home

Rocking two other outfits, fans went wild over these too. Uploading credits to her Instagram, she revealed that the orange lace swimsuit that she wore with River Island shorts and Office Shoe wedges, retails for a way more affordable £45 and you can get it from & Other Stories. She was also seen wearing a gorgeously summery lime green shorts and top co-ord from Whistles that had us dreaming of hotter days.

GALLERY: Take a look inside the Love Island villa

So far, this season is not disappointing…