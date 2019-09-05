Rita Ora spotted wearing HELLO! slogan top in London – see the photo See, we're cool

High five to Rita Ora! The singer clearly loves HELLO! just as much as we do as she's incorporated us into her outfit. The star was photographed out and about in London on Wednesday wearing a HELLO! slogan top – and we love it. It was the day after the night before for Rita, who attended the GQ Awards on Tuesday and wore the obligatory dark shades as she walked down the steps of the property in the snap. The For You singer dressed casually in some pale blue joggers, trainers and carried a cool shocking pink coat. Let's hope this trend catches on and celebs everywhere wear HELLO! tees.

Rita at the GQ Awards

Rita stepped out in a very different outfit at the GQ Awards, wowing her fans with a skimpy lace two-piece featuring a bustier top with split skirt and suspenders. The star shared a picture of her outfit on her Instagram page, writing: "As always thanks for such a great night @britishgq it was such a pleasure to present my friend @maddenrichard with his award!"

Rita in her HELLO! top Photo credit: Backgrid

This isn't the first time we've seen a celeb with a HELLO! branded item. In 2018, Kendall Jenner showed off her very cool red HELLO x Chaos phone case. The model looked fabulous at the Longchamp 70th Anniversary celebration in Paris, photographed holding her phone, with the vibrant red matching her lip shade.

We've always known our brand name was the best. Go HELLO!