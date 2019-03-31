Exclusive: Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs opens doors to her beautiful home Natasha welcomed HELLO! inside her home

Beulah London co-founder Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs has invited HELLO! inside her family's west London home for an exclusive photoshoot with her husband, lawyer Rupert Finch, and their daughters Georgia, four, and 22-month-old Cienna. Natasha's love of fashion started as a child, and her ethical fashion label boasts an impressive fanbase, including the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Jessica Alba, Holly Willoughby and Livia Firth. "It’s always amazing to see celebrities wearing our dresses," she says of the brand she set up with her friend Lavinia Brennan almost a decade ago. "But equally, if I’m on the Tube and spot someone with one of our scarves, that’s just as exciting."

Lady Natasha and her daughter

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals surprising career move

With royalty and celebrities among their loyal clientele, their first inkling that one of their designs has been chosen for a high-profile event is when their website crashes. "It definitely goes crazy. When Holly wore our shirt dress and put it on her Instagram she totally crashed our website for about three days," she says with delight. Kate has been a long-time supporter of Beulah, wearing a stunning red full-length Beulah gown as early as 2011 – “It was our first season and we had only one in stock and the phone was ringing off the hook” – and most recently in January, when she chose an elegant green dress by the label to visit Family Action, a charity supporting disadvantaged children. "She is a great British ambassador and supports British brands," says 35-year-old Natasha, who attended the royal wedding in 2011. "With Kate we always get an influx of interest from the UK and the US. In particular, women in the States tend to buy exactly the style she’s wearing."

READ: How Kate Middleton is spending her first Mother's Day with Prince Louis

WATCH: Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs invites HELLO! to her London home

Loading the player...

Natasha is especially proud that the women who wear Beulah also buy into its strong social ethos, as the idea for the fashion label was conceived in India to help vulnerable and trafficked women. “In 2009, Lavinia and I spent two months working in Delhi with women who had been trafficked. Now a big part is creating employment opportunities. We donate ten per cent of every sale back to the Beulah Trust, which helps provide women with a chance to build a new life, free from abuse. We chose the word Beulah as it suggests coming out of a place of darkness into freedom.”

To read the full interview, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 1 April