Amanda Holden just suffered every woman's fashion nightmare We've all been there...

Amanda Holden looked her usual sunning self at Piers Morgan's Christmas bash on Thursday evening - rocking a stunning black and red floral dress by The Kooples. In pictures that featured on The Daily Mail, Amanda teamed the fancy frock with a pair of gold strappy sandals, a gold clutch bag and a splash of red lipstick, certainly turning heads at the A-list bash. But she wasn't the only one working the blooming gorgeous number - Jackie St. Clair also donned the very same design at the very same party! She styled hers slightly differently though - keeping warm in black tights and a black quilted clutch bag. They do say that great minds think alike after all ladies, so don't worry!

Amanda Holden looked stunning at Piers Morgan's Christmas party

The mother-of-two has had a very busy few weeks celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary. Earlier in the month, the ITV star marked the landmark at a party which was held at Soho Farmhouse.

Jackie St. Clair also wore the same dress

The 47-year-old shared a shot on Instagram of the pair at their anniversary party and wrote: ""#10 years ago today this man made me the happiest girl in the world by marrying me. This weekend we celebrated #10 years married with our closest friends. We've been together for 15 years".

The blonde beauty wore two designs for the soiree - a custom-made second wedding dress by Caroline Castigliano that had a plush V neck and was cut in exquisite silk.

But she later changed into a slightly more relaxed dress which was actually from high street favourite Zara. In a selection of snaps on her social media, Amanda posed with some of her fellow partygoers and wrote: '#friends'. Her eye-catching, gold tuxedo number she donned had a V-neckline, shawl collar and rolled-up sleeves which fall just past the elbow. Priced at £79.99, it's currently available online now in all sizes and is just what you need for all those Christmas parties.

