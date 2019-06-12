Rita Ora, Gemma Arterton and Rosamund Pike bring glamour to Prince Harry's Sentebale concert See their gorgeous dresses here

It was style central at the historic Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday night as the likes of Rita Ora, Emilia Fox and Gemma Arterton joined Prince Harry to raise awareness and funds for his charity Sentebale, which helps young people in southern Africa affected by HIV. Actresses Rosamund Pike and Vicky McClure were also in attendance at the concert, along with The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon. The ladies stepped out in such different style dresses, from monochrome stripes to polka dots, colour blocking and sequins. There was certainly something for everyone! Prince Harry even joked to the crowd: "I am not going take up too much of your time, I realise you're all here to see Rita Ora not me."

Singer Rita, who was performing at the event, looked stunning in a patterned, satin mini-dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline which featured pictures of sweet cherubs on the fabric. The star accessorised with a gold necklace and strappy sandals, adding even more glamour with a gorgeous smoky eye look.

St Trinian's actress Gemma Arterton wowed in a gold sequinned mini-dress which she styled up with a grey polo neck underneath, complete with some edgy black sandals.

Fellow actress Rosamund Pike went for a different look altogether in a red, cream and black colour block dress by Victoria Beckham with an asymmetrical hemline.

Emilia Fox looked cool in a very on-trend black and white polka dot dress with long sleeves, which she paired with some cute red heels and matching nail polish.

Angela Scanlon kept it simple in a black dress with oversized buttons, reminiscent of Meghan Markle's beach dress during her Australia royal tour, and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure was all about stripes in her chic three-piece suit.

Loving the fashion choices ladies!

