The Loose Women ladies are all ravishing in red on the NTAs red carpet Stacey, Andrea et al are making a bold statement

The National Television Awards red carpet is in full swing, and the Loose Women presenters made a statement by all wearing red as they posed together. Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, Saira Khan and Coleen Nolan proudly posed on the red carpet together in glamorous gowns, and they looked truly incredible.

Linda wore a draped dress, while Saira went for a more fitted style. Andrea's gown was a flowing, long-sleeved lace number by Caroline Castigliano, while Coleen went all-out in a sequinned gown.

Andrea McClean gave a glimpse of hers and Colleen Nolan’s look beforehand on her Instagram stories, and revealed that they arrived at the ceremony in a giant Loose Women bus.

We're jealous! Meanwhile, fellow Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford also wore a red dress, but arrived with her husband Eammon rather than her fellow presenters. We're sure she was with them in spirit, though!

Stacey Solomon also got in on the action, wearing a gorgeous red velvet dress. She even showed the getting-ready process on her own stories, showing off some hair accessories she bought especially for the occasion.

This isn’t the first time the Loose Women have matched on the red carpet - last year, they all wore tuxedos. Nadia Sawalha explained in a YouTube video: "All the women wore black and we all stood together and held hands and it was just so powerful. We all found it really moving.

"Often people want to drive a wedge...We're really great friends so we love to show solidarity on the red carpet."

Talking about this year's looks, she revealed: "I cannot believe how beautiful the dresses are. We were thinking...on the red carpet how amazing will that be? Red carpet and everyone in red."

And we love to see it! Keep serving those looks, ladies.