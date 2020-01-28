Strictly's Tess Daly just wore the black spotty jumpsuit of dreams at the NTAs

OK, we've just spotted Tess Daly's outfit at the 2020 National Television Awards and we're totally obsessed. Can you blame us? The blonde beauty decided not to sport a stereotypical dress, but a dazzling jumpsuit by Rachel Zoe - the LA-based stylist that is most famous for transforming Nicole Richie into a boho babe. The tailored design with its sheer spotted sleeves looked amazing on the Strictly host's frame, and we love that she added incredible black high heels by Sophia Webster. The blonde beauty's trademark locks were teased into a sleek straight style and her makeup was typically flawless. Top marks! Her look was put together by the one and only James Yardley, who also works with Katie Piper, Kelly Brook and Jamie Redknapp.

When Strictly Come Dancing is on our screens, we love seeing the 50-year-old each week; she always wears a plethora of head-turning outfits. HELLO! sat down with the mother-of-two in October, and she revealed her favourite outfit of the last series. "I loved the RIXO rainbow sequin dress that I wore, and the matching rainbow earrings by Soru the best. I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. But, I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly."

She added: "But truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight. I need to wear a dress that I don't have to worry about, or a dress that means I can't raise my arms above my head. I have to look smart and glamorous, but I've also got to work. So the Rixo dress hit all the right notes for me - it wasn't too try-hard, it felt great!"

