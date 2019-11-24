Andrea McLean always looks so elegant, so she wowed fans when she pulled out all the stops in a daring black dress on Saturday night for the Dancing with Heroes Ball, of which she is a patron. Posing on the red carpet, the Loose Women star wore a figure-hugging dress from Reiss which featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline, allowing her to show off her accessories which she borrowed from her family. She paired the dress with a silver and pearl necklace from her Auntie Norma and a white sequin clutch from her cousin Heather. How sweet!

To complete her look, the 50-year-old added a touch of glam with her dark her in big curls and mascara accentuating her eyes. "You look amazing!" one fan told her on Instagram, and another added: "Stunning as always."

Held at The London Hilton Hotel in Park Lane, the star-studded Dancing with Heroes Ball was thrown by charity Back on Track, which helps support former members of the armed forces who have been injured, physically or psychologically. Speaking of the history of the charity, which was founded by Lesley Reynolds and Aamer Khan from Harley Street Skin Care, Andrea wrote: "They also help in a way that not many people would think of - by raising funds to buy specially adapted go-karts so that amputees are able to race alongside able-bodied drivers. This gives the adrenaline rush of speed and competitiveness that’s also lost after serious injury."

She also joked about how she came to be involved, telling her Instagram fans: "The annual Back On Track race day is quite something - I met most of these guys for the first time years ago as we prepped to race, and what drew me in to the charity was the fact that once you’re in your kart, helmets on, no one knows or cares who you are, what you do, or what your injuries are. Something made very clear the first time I was shunted off the track by @mark_allen_racing and given a cheeky one-fingered salute as he roared past! This charity makes a huge difference to these guys and I’m proud to play my part in that."

The mother-of-two was joined at this year's event by the likes of Gillian Taylforth, Vicki Michelle and Peter Andre. Peter also turned heads, not only for his performance at the bash but because he matched his classic black tuxedo with his 14-year-old son Junior.

