Dancing On Ice's Maura Higgins wears naked dress on the NTAs red carpet She had the sheer gown custom-made

The NTAs are upon us, and we’re beyond excited to see what the celebrities are wearing on the red carpet this year. Luckily, Love Island 2019’s Maura Higgins has kicked of proceedings with a bang in a purple sheer lace dress with feather cuffs. The 29-year-old wore a teeny pair of pants under the dress, and slick her back back into a low ponytail. Well, who needs dramatic hairstyles with such a statement dress?

She’s a braver woman than us - but she certainly looks incredible!

Maura arrived for the awards alongside boyfriend and fellow Love Island alumni Curtis Pritchard, and the pair looked loved-up as they posed on the red carpet together. Curtis let Maura take centre-stage with her outfit, opting for a simple black tuxedo.

Dancing On Ice contestant Maura had the feather and lace dress made especially for her, and it certainly worked with her usual stylsh but risque style! The DOI star has been nominated for an award, so she’ll be hoping the gorgeous gown brings her luck for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Maura and Curtis shared videos of themselves on Instagram stories preparing for the awards, and Maura couldn’t help but complain about the cold. Sadly, while her dress looks stunning, it certainly won’t be doing much to keep her warm on this January evening!

If this dress is the standard for this year’s NTAs red carpet, we can’t wait to see what the other celebs will be wearing...