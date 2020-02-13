On Thursday, Holly Willoughby revealed that she would be spending the evening at a Prince's Trust event, and the Alex Perry dress she opted for has us seeing stars. The black and pink Anderson dress is taken from the Australian designer's latest collection and the satin, one-sleeve gown even features a long, floor-length black bow that is the epitome of chic.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's NTAs dresses over the years

Needless to say, Holly's fans were in awe of her look. Beneath her snap one wrote: "Stunning. Have a lovely evening," while another added: "Such a beautiful dress."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's pink Valentine's Day outfit will make you swoon

Holly shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: This Morning stars' wedding and engagement photos: from Phillip Schofield to Ruth and Eamonn

The mother-of-three is known for her flawless style, and her evening look wasn't the first time the television star floored fans on Thursday. While on hosting duties earlier in the day, Holly took to the This Morning stage in a Valentine's Day-inspired outfit, and we need to get our hands on it!

Since she will not be in the office on the official day of love, Holly celebrated early with her themed outfit. She opted for classic colours with a soft blush pink knit from J.Crew, matching heels and red and pink midi skirt from Markus Lupfer.

At first glance, the pleated skirt appears to be covered with little red spots, but on closer inspection it becomes apparent they are actually red lips scattered across the fabric. The lip-print skirt is available to buy in sizes 6 to 16 for a cool £295 and it is a flattering cut that will brighten up any date night, whether it's Valentine's Day or not. While there is a matching top that can be worn to create the appearance of a belted dress, Holly opted for a cosy plain knit instead, ensuring all eyes remained on her skirt. Delighted with the look, fans rushed to compliment the star, with one writing: "Pretty in pink", while another said: "Lovely outfit. I love the skirt."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.