Holly Willoughby has her birthday on This Morning rocking a chic Zara dress

The This Morning star is loving Zara right now…

Laura Sutcliffe

Happy Birthday Holly Willoughby! The ITV star celebrated her 39th milestone on Monday's show, with a fabulous cake and a brand new outfit! The blonde beauty donned a navy blue, embroidered stretch dress from Zara, which  was designed in a midi style, with short puff sleeves, and a ruffled hem. It cost £59.99 and currently, all sizes are available online. Wahoo! The ITV favourite added black high heel shoes and kept her jewellery and added accessories at home.

We loved Holly's Zara frock

The mother-of-three has been wearing Zara a lot lately. On Thursday last week, the blonde beauty looked hot-to-trot in a pair of sleek black trousers from designer brand 3.1 Phillip Lim, and an incredible black top from the high street store.

Embroidered Dress, £59.99, Zara

Not just any old black top either; but it came with a lovely lace collar - a great contrasting accessory that her fans praised on Instagram. We were surprised to see it cost just £25.99 - it looked far pricier. 

Holly also wore a Zara top last week 

We are still reeling over the stunning frock the TV presenter wore on Sunday evening for the latest installment of Dancing on Ice. Holly dazzled in a black sequin dress from BERTA's F/W 2017 collection and it was the epitome of glamour.

The gorgeous gown - which featured a sheer plunging bodice, feather detailing and an embellished belt - would be perfect for making a statement at an evening event.

The TV star delighted viewers with her Berta dress on Dancing on Ice

Her look was put together by Angie Smith - who paired it with Susannah Lovis jewellery, and she wore her bright blonde hair in chic waves with one side pulled behind her ear and added a splash of colour with her red lipstick. Simply gorgeous! Fans flocked to the comments section to show their delight. Compliments included: "Stunning as always" while Rochelle Humes wrote: "H.O.L.L.Y.W.O.O.D."

