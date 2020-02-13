Holly Willoughby's pink Valentine's Day outfit will make you swoon

If you're looking for the perfect outfit for a fun Galentine's Day or a pretty ensemble for your Valentine's date, take inspiration from Holly Willoughby. The This Morning presenter looked stunning in her Valentine's Day-inspired outfit on Thursday morning, and we need to get our hands on it! Since she will not be in the office on the official day of love, Holly celebrated early with her themed outfit. She opted for classic colours with a soft blush pink knit from J.Crew, matching heels and red and pink midi skirt from Markus Lupfer.

Lip-print pleated skirt, £295, Markus Lupfer

BUY NOW

At first glance, the pleated skirt appears to be covered with little red spots, but on closer inspection it becomes apparent they are actually red lips scattered across the fabric. The lip-print skirt is available to buy in sizes 6 to 16 for a cool £295 and it is a flattering cut that will brighten up any date night, whether it's Valentine's Day or not. While there is a matching top that can be worn to create the appearance of a belted dress, Holly opted for a cosy plain knit instead, ensuring all eyes remained on her skirt. Delighted with the look, fans rushed to compliment the star, with one writing: "Pretty in pink", while another said: "Lovely outfit. I love the skirt."

MORE: Bare-faced beauties! Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden & more stars without makeup

This is not the only romantic style from the designer! Heart Radio star Ashley Roberts also recently stepped out in lip-print clothing from Markus Lupfer, but hers was a more unusual style. Ditching the red hues that are widely associated with Valentine's Day, the Pussycat Doll rocked a blue and white striped shirt decorated with a blue lip print. So whether it's a relaxed, chic daytime look like Ashley or a feminine flirty style like Holly, the luxury brand has got you covered when it comes to themed clothing.

Stripe shirt, £250, Markus Lupfer

BUY NOW

For her classic beauty look, mother-of-three Holly wore her trademark blonde hair in soft waves and Patsy O'Neill added a sweep of blusher and nude lips. The talented makeup artist has worked with the star for a long time and while she helps create the delicate daytime makeup we know and love, she is also responsible for glamming Holly up for Dancing on Ice every week. Sharing pictures of the products she uses, Patsy revealed the secret to creating Holly's glowing, dewy skin is extra rich glow creme foundation from makeup brand Suquu. Excuse us while we rush to the shops to replicate her look this Valentine's!

PHOTOS: Royals wearing red lipstick to inspire your beauty look this Valentine's Day

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.