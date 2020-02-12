Holly Willoughby looked so chic on Wednesday morning, in a brand new dress that's high on our wish list. The television presenter wowed This Morning viewers in a stunning new frock from & Other Stories. Adorned with a striking leopard print, it had a square-neckline, was cut in a midi shape had on-trend gathered puff shoulders, a smocked back panel and a sexy side split. It cost £85 and is currently available online in all sizes. The ITV star added a pair of black high heels by Office, and wore her famous blonde hair in a lightly kinked style. Holly clearly likes this dress - she has it in a warm-toned grey; which she wore it on last week's show.

The 39-year-old - who celebrated her birthday on Monday - actually suffered a bit of a fashion faux pas on Tuesday's show. Fans loved her beautiful brown faux-leather skirt, which came from Zara and had a price tag of £49.99.

Puff Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

But a fellow guest on the show also wore it too! Paris Fury, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's wife, was wearing the exact same style! In an awkward encounter, the pair were discussing Paris finding it "very difficult'" to watch her husband fight when she pointed out that they were, in fact, matching. How funny!

However, both ladies styled it very differently. Holly teamed hers with a camel-toned roll neck jumper and nude high heels from Office, and Paris sported hers with crisp white shirt. Items like this skirt show off their versatility; they can be amped up in so many ways.

Wearing the same outfit as someone doesn't faze Holly. She told HELLO! what the most important thing about fashion for her is - and it's very simple.

"I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

