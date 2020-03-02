Victoria Beckham is back cheering on David Beckham at the football, wearing the most incredible outfit Victoria supported her husband at Inter Miami's first game

Victoria Beckham is back in the football stands supporting David Beckham, but this time it's a little different! The former WAG appeared at the Banc of California Stadium on Sunday to cheer on her husband's new team Inter Miami, which he owns with Miami businessman Jorge Mas. Of course, VB was keen to support at their first match, and was spotted in the stands with David as they watched the game - and true to form, she looked gorgeous in a chic tailored outfit from her own fashion line (no soccer shirts here!).

Victoria looked chic as ever at the football

The mum-of-four chose a statement retro-print blazer, corduroy flares and a pretty green shirt with a tie-neck detail for the match, posting plenty of pictures on her main Instagram page and Stories for her fans. "I'm so excited!!! So many kisses @davidbeckham @intermiamicf and Team DB!! x VB," she captioned a sweet picture of herself and David posing in front of the pitch.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style evolution

Many fans will remember how memorable Victoria's outfits were back in David's playing days, from hot pants and statement sunglasses to bodycon dresses and ultra-long hair extensions - oh the memories! And while her look is a little different today, we're still glad to see Mrs Beckham back in the stands - and no doubt daughter Harper will be keen to attend a match soon, too.

Victoria can always spot a Spice Girls fan!

Adorably, Victoria also shared a photograph of one young fan amongst the crowds, who held a sign that read: "I'm just here for Posh Spice." We have to agree!

Fans who were keen to do some celeb-spotting may have also seen Eva Longoria, Liv Tyler and Gordon Ramsey at the event, since the Beckhams invited their famous friends along to celebrate the match, too. It seems suiting was the dress code of choice for the ladies, since Liv and Eva also sported tailored blazers - though Eva was the only one to dress down in trainers and a t-shirt. Welcome back, Queen WAG Victoria!

