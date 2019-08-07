Victoria Beckham matches her outfit with hubby David - and how posh do they look? What a stylish pair?

If there is one thing we love doing, It's taking a peep into the Beckham's holiday snaps, which luckily for us, are always showcased on Instagram. The family of six are currently enjoying Italy and all it has to offer and on Tuesday evening, David, 44, shared a shot of him and VB, wearing matching outfits - and wow, how hot do they look? David wore a white shirt and camel-toned chinos with brown boat shoes and a matching brown belt, and former Spice Girl Victoria wore her fashion staple - a classic white tee - with a pair of camel shorts and she added a gold clutch bag and gold strappy sandals. We think you'll agree, she looked amazing.

David and Victoria matched on holiday in Italy

It isn't the first time the famous pair have doubled up when it comes to their designer wardrobes. Who can forget back in 1999 when everyone's fave showbiz couple headed to the Midland Hotel in Manchester for their Millennium New Year's Eve party, wearing top-to-toe leather looks? David confessed to H&M magazine he did question the look. "Me and Victoria wore matching black leather outfits once. 'They were Versace. But that's one when I look back and am like, 'What were we thinking?'" Well, it was pretty iconic Mr. Beckham!

Victoria credited David for taking her outfit picture

Everyone knows that when a fashionista goes on holiday, she has to get in those holiday 'outfit of the day' shots. And the fashion designer is no different! On Monday, the 45-year-old asked David to take her photo as she promoted her collaboration with Reebok. The post didn't go down too well with David after she shared the photo on Instagram, as Victoria failed to credit him as the photographer.

MORE: Victoria Beckham just revealed her secret piercings & they may surprise you

The former England manager was quick to comment, writing: "Photo credit ME @victoriabeckham, thanks for the credit," which was accompanied by a thinking face emoji. Brilliant!

READ: Victoria Beckham finally reveals EVERYTHING about her new beauty range