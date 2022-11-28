Remember the WAG era? Victoria Beckham, Cheryl and more as glamorous footballers' wives When VB was Queen WAG...

The World Cup 2022 tournament is finally underway and we can't help but reminisce about a sporting era which caught the attention of even the most uninterested in football here at HELLO! fashion HQ.

MORE: Izabel Goulart's WAG outfits in Qatar to cheer on fiancée Kevin Trapp have been next level

No, it wasn't David Beckham's latest haircut that turned heads - it was the army of WAGS that made a name for themselves as the partners of the England players, most memorably during the 2006 World Cup.

The likes of Victoria Beckham, a then-Cheryl Tweedy (soon-to-be Cole), Coleen Rooney (then McCloughlin), Abbey Clancy and Alex Curran (now Gerrard) certainly ruled the headlines - remember the rumours of mammoth shopping trips, or Victoria's 60-strong sunglasses collection?

READ: Meet US soccer player Antonee Robinson's glamorous fiancée

Mrs Beckham even became best pals with Cheryl, apparently taking the Girls Aloud star under her wing during her relationship with Ashley Cole. Scroll through our snaps to see our favourite moments of the 'summer of the WAG' - throwbacks don't always come on Thursdays…

Look at Victoria with a seven-year-old Brooklyn!

Dad David was always passionate about including his family in his footballing career, even taking the children onto the pitch with him on a number of occasions. It was even reportedly David who convinced then-manager Sven Goran-Eriksson that the wives and families should accompany the players to Germany.

Victoria and Cheryl's blossoming friendship was the talk of the 2006 tournament - as Cheryl prepared to marry fiancé Ashley (doing so just a week or so after the World Cup ended). The pair were often seen sitting in the stands together, or heading out for some retail therapy - Victoria even reportedly helped with Cheryl's wedding planning, advising her on a florist, cake maker and dress designer.

Other headline-grabbing WAGS included Coleen McCloughlin (who would wed Wayne Rooney in June 2008), Elen Rivas, Frank Lampard's then-partner and mother of their two children, and Louise Bonsall, Michael Owen's wife. The pair now share four children and have been married since 2005.

We wonder what Victoria would think of her 2006 outfit choices now! The star's favourite style staples at the time included sports vests, tiny shorts and giant sunglasses - and of course those long, sun-kissed hair extensions. Cheryl also opted for a logo-emblazoned vest on this occasion, and a baker boy hat.

Rocking rust tones and a Hermès Birkin bag we could totally see her carrying today!

Peter Crouch's then-girlfriend - and now wife - Abbey Clancy was also part of the clan.

It was time to say goodbye to our World Cup WAGS as England were knocked out of the quarter-final, losing on penalties to Portugal (with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner). Cue baffled faces from the wives and girlfriends, including Victoria, who threw her hands over her mouth in shock.

Victoria comforts a crestfallen David as they leave Germany with their three boys - little Cruz, who was only a year old at the time, rests on his father's hip as they arrive home. A young Brooklyn can be seen playing with the 2006 tournament's official football, while Romeo, who would have been three, looked back at his mum. Don't they look adorable in their matching yellow outfits?

MORE: FIFA World Cup: 6 fascinating facts about Raheem Sterling

Here's another snap of the Beckham boys when they were little - proudly wearing their England kits! How cute are Romeo's long blonde locks?

In the background, you can also see David's mum Sandra leaving the team bus, and Cheryl close behind pal Victoria.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.