Amanda Holden teams her Christmas Jumper Day knit with a daring leather skirt - and we love her for it Festive dressing the Amanda way!

Amanda Holden celebrated Christmas Jumper Day with a fun festive knit on Friday, but added her signature style with a gorgeous leather skirt, too.

Sharing a gorgeous Boomerang video on her Instagram Story, she twinned with her co-star Ashley Roberts in matching jumpers, blowing a kiss to the camera in her thigh-split skirt.

The presenter is clearly loving the leather trend this Autumn/Winter, since she's rocked a number of chic outfits in the fabric - from dresses to skirts to thigh-high boots!

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in thigh-split leather skirt

Christmas Jumper Day is an annual initiative from Save The Children UK, and also sees young students around the country heading to school in their festive tops.

This year, the charity released a series of images featuring celebrity supporters posing in their festive knits, as photographed by their children - including Claudia Winkleman and Myleene Klass.

Claudia Winkleman is also supporting Save The Children UK's Christmas Jumper Day

The likes of Holly Willoughby, Keith Lemon and Alex Scott have also lent their support to the campaign.

The day may be upon us, but it's not too late to take part! All you have to do is make, upcycle, borrow or buy a festive sweater today - and donate £2 to Save the Children by going to christmasjumperday.org or texting DONATE to 70050.

Amanda wowed in a Mrs. Claus costume

Amanda has certainly been getting into the Christmas spirit with her own outfits lately, posing in a Mrs. Claus costume in a number of photos and videos.

She also stunned in a glittering gown to promote her new Christmas single, Home For Christmas.

She has sweetly said of her new song: "'Home' means love. This Christmas let's all make that extra special effort to connect in whatever way we can with one another. Making someone feel they are not alone is one of the greatest gifts we can give in 2020."