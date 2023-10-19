13 Stylish Christmas jumpers for women this party season - our top edit

Getting a teeny bit excited for Christmas? Us, too. One of the best things about Christmas is shopping for a new Christmas jumper. To help assist, team HELLO! shopped around for some of the best out women's Christmas jumpers on the virtual high street - just call us Santa's little helpers.

There's no denying that the Christmas jumper has increased in popularity ever since Mark Darcy rocked his infamous reindeer knit in Bridget Jones' Diary, and now the Christmas jumper has become the biggest festive hit for fashion fans.

Plus, Christmas Jumper Day takes place on Thursday 7 December, so make sure you've got yours ready to wear. Scroll down to find out more about the annual event that takes over the UK.

We've rounded up our favourite novelty knits, in the chicest of shades. So whether you're after a cheap and cheerful Christmas jumper or a luxe designer version you can keep for years to come, we've got just what you need.

How we chose the best Christmas jumpers

Festive designs: For this edit we wanted to find festive novelty designs - but we wanted the knits to be stylish as well.

For this edit we wanted to find festive novelty designs - but we wanted the knits to be stylish as well. Affordable options: You might not want to spend hundreds of pounds on a Christmas jumper so we wanted to make sure the jumpers below are priced reasonably.

You might not want to spend hundreds of pounds on a Christmas jumper so we wanted to make sure the jumpers below are priced reasonably. Washable: All of the jumpers in this edit are washable, no one wants to be visiting the dry cleaners during the busiest time of year.