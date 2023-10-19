13 Stylish Christmas jumpers for women this party season - our top edit

Getting a teeny bit excited for Christmas? Us, too. One of the best things about Christmas is shopping for a new Christmas jumper. To help assist, team HELLO! shopped around for some of the best out women's Christmas jumpers on the virtual high street - just call us Santa's little helpers.
There's no denying that the Christmas jumper has increased in popularity ever since Mark Darcy rocked his infamous reindeer knit in Bridget Jones' Diary, and now the Christmas jumper has become the biggest festive hit for fashion fans.
Plus, Christmas Jumper Day takes place on Thursday 7 December, so make sure you've got yours ready to wear. Scroll down to find out more about the annual event that takes over the UK.
We've rounded up our favourite novelty knits, in the chicest of shades. So whether you're after a cheap and cheerful Christmas jumper or a luxe designer version you can keep for years to come, we've got just what you need.
How we chose the best Christmas jumpers
- Festive designs: For this edit we wanted to find festive novelty designs - but we wanted the knits to be stylish as well.
- Affordable options: You might not want to spend hundreds of pounds on a Christmas jumper so we wanted to make sure the jumpers below are priced reasonably.
- Washable: All of the jumpers in this edit are washable, no one wants to be visiting the dry cleaners during the busiest time of year.
M&S Collection Sequin Slogan Crew Neck Jumper In Black
Editor's Note
As someone who has been writing about Christmas jumpers for the past 15 years I can safely tell you that M&S knits always sell out.
Marks & Spencer has lots of amazing Christmas jumpers in stock right now. This Ho Ho Ho one will look excellent with your jeans or with a pair of leather trousers.
New Look Christmas Jumper In Red
Editor's Note
I love that this Christmas jumper isn't trying to be cool, but it weirdly is COOL. Pair with your fave jeans and trainers for an effortless look.
ASOS Brave Soul Jumper With Gold Bow
Editor's Note
As someone who's obsessed with sequin detailing, this gold bow jumper has me swooning.
How chic is this Christmas jumper? The red and gold look so festive.
Boden Edie Fair Isle Christmas Jumper In Pink
Editor's Note
Boden always brings out cute Christmas jumpers for women - and this year is no different!
The Edie knit comes in an array of colours and patterns. Spun from a wool blend for softness and has an easy, straight fit. The best bit? It's washable.
John Lewis Christmas Jumper In Pink
Editor's Note
You don't often think of pink when it comes to Christmas, but I love how this Christmas jumper has been Barbie-fied.
John Lewis' Mela London jumper has a stunning star embellishment and is a long-lasting piece that'll be in your favourites for seasons to come.
Monsoon Di Double Bow Jumper In Red
Editor's Note
I am so into this jumper with its sparkling sequin bow design which is a more subtle take on the Christmas jumper.
Cut in a classic crew neck sweater, this super stylish jumper is designed with a ribbed finish and cuff sleeves.
The White Company Snowflake Funnel Neck Jumper
Editor's Note
This funnel-neck knit is such a sophisticated take on novelty, with the eye-catching, enlarged snowflake motifs.
Stylish snowflakes. The bouclé yarn on this festive jumper from The White Company gives a cosy vibe.
Primark Jolly Christmas Jumper
Editor's Note
You can always count on Primark for some excellent Christmas knits and this jolly one is giving... wholesome.
It's ‘Jolly Season’ everyone! With its cuffed hemline and sleeves to help lock in warmth, this will be your festive wintertime saviour.
Amazon Santa Jumper With Wine Glass
Editor's Note
If the holidays are packed with parties, this boozy-inspired Christmas sweater is perfect for future events.
A Christmas jumper - but for grown ups!
H&M Oversized Jacquard-Knit Christmas Jumper In Pink & Red
Editor's Note
This is a great anti-Christmas jumper if reindeers and elves aren't your thing. You can always trust H&M to inject the holidays with a touch of cool.
Wear this pink and red Christmas jumper with a pair of jeans and your Adidas Gazelles.
Matalan Sequin Christmas Candy Cane Jumper In Black
Editor's Note
For £17, this is a real bargain of a Christmas jumper. I love the red sequins - it will look amazing with a touch of red lipstick.
NEXT Rudolph The Reindeer Christmas Jumper In Red
Editor's Note
Rudolph is having his moment with this gorgeous red Christmas jumper from NEXT. It just looks so festive and pretty and I guarantee everyone will be asking where you got it from.
NEXT has lots of brilliant Christmas jumpers for 2023... and this one from Society 8 even has matching family ones to go with it.
George At Asda Dog Christmas Jumper In Green
Editor's Note
As a dog mom myself (well, dog auntie!), I am a sucker for a Christmas knit with a cute pooch on. Isn't this one just adorable?
A dog wearing a red Santa's suit? What's not to love about this cute Asda Christmas jumper?!