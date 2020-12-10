We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looked beautiful in her latest outfit on Thursday, as she shared a new video with her followers to show off her swishy leopard print skirt.

We got Duchess of Cambridge vibes from her look, too, which featured a black roll neck knit from Kenzo at Very, her Sonder Studio midi skirt and black Dune boots. Gorgeous!

Later, Amanda added a chic leather jacket and her signature sunglasses to her look as she stepped out in front of cameras outside the Heart Radio studios.

WATCH: Amanda struts in her leopard print skirt

The star's classic roll-neck jumper features the Kenzo tiger at the chest, adding an extra animal element to her look. It costs £270 so it's a considered purchase, but we can see this staple with a number of outfits!

Meanwhile, Amanda's gorgeous skirt is a more affordable piece - and it's currently in the M&Co sale for just £33.75.

It was a special day for the star on Thursday, as she celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Chris Hughes.

Sonder Studio leopard skirt, £33.75, M&Co

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the sweetest picture of them together to celebrate the occasion, writing alongside it: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today. I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

She also shared another throwback snap on her Stories, taken years ago, and added: "Happy anniversary my darling Chrispy."

Amanda celebrated her wedding anniversary on Thursday

Fans of the 49-year-old were quick to send their congratulations and compliment the couple, with one writing: "Congratulations and happy anniversary, here's to many more making memories." A second added: "And can I say what fabulous hair he has too!"

The sweet picture shows the pair happily smiling for the camera during their summer holiday to St. Tropez - with Amanda looking gorgeous as ever, wearing a pink beach dress and matching bikini underneath.

