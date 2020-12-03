Amanda Holden just rocked her loungewear at work in the most gorgeous way Cosy chic!

Amanda Holden opted for a different outfit to her usual dresses and skirts on Thursday - and we're in love with her chic knitted co-ord.

The star looked gorgeous in her two-piece set from luxury brand Knitss, which features a matching trousers and cardigan combo - and could easily double up as loungewear.

Adding a pair of neutral pointy boots, Amanda was a natural at the turn-and-pose for the camera, posting a shot on her Instagram Story.

We bet fans were inundating Amanda with compliments on her latest look, which costs £210 for the straight-leg trousers and £255 for the cardigan.

We love Amanda's knitted two-piece!

Made from wool and viscose, the flattering co-ord features a waist-cinching belt, giving the Heart Radio host a beautiful shape.

On Wednesday, Amanda looked just as lovely in a satin midi dress from Ted Baker, which she teamed with a Reiss faux fur coat and boots, and a statement Mango handbag.

Wearing Ted Baker and Reiss on Wednesday

The star has certainly been getting into the Christmas spirit, too, sharing lots of videos from home in her Mrs Claus costume!

On Wednesday evening, she posted a hilarious video of herself cleaning her windows in her fur-trimmed mini dress, complete with candy stripe tights and a slow-motion hair flip.

Amanda's in the Christmas spirit with her festive costume!

"As I'm HOME FOR CHRISTMAS I thought I'd clean the windows," she joked, referencing her new festive single.

"My window cleaner defo doesn't look like that," one fan posted alongside some crying-with-laughter emojis, while another joked: "You'll do yourself a mischief like that. Someone call elf and safety!"



"Rocking around the Christmas tree..."

Amanda also joined many famous faces in putting her Christmas decorations up early at home. Showing off her gorgeous tree on Instagram, she told fans: "2020 means I've gone very early with my Christmas decorations, I couldn't wait anymore. And look at this gorgeous tree. And a Christmas peacock!"