Tessa Thompson stuns in 10 MAJOR looks to kick off the new year - and we want every one The Sylvie’s Love star just showed how to werk from home.

Tessa Thompson just put all of our cozy work from home looks to shame. The Sylvie’s Love star wrapped up the virtual press tour for her Amazon Originals film after wearing a massive 10 trendsetting ensembles, and each one of them is a show stopper. What makes that number even more incredible is that the actress wasn’t jet setting around the world in them. She sported all of the outfits at home.

Jokingly calling the Instagram post with all ten outfits in it , “spam,” Tessa revealed each one - and we want every single one of them. “All dressed up, Nowhere to go. @sylvieslove at-home press tour. Thanks 2 all the designers 4 keeping spirits up,” she captioned it. Even though Tessa did her press tour from home, she had a full glam team on her side to bring every look to life.

Tessa Thompson in a red David Koma dress

Celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah chose the ensembles (Tessa quipped “zoom fashun 4eva” as she thanked them in the post), hairstylist Lacy Redway coiffed her swoon-worthy waist-long braids, and makeup artists Nina Park and Kali Kennedy created her effortless makeup looks.

Our favorite of all of Tessa’s amped-up WFH outfits, though, was the first one she showed off in the Instagram post: a bold, beaded red David Koma mini dress paired with a matching red blazer and a surprise twist - red bicycle shorts. She even wore thin red hoops to coordinate with the monochromatic moment.

Tessa Thompson in a red David Koma dress

Still, that was just the beginning of the ways she stunned. Tessa played with patterns in a tiered and ruffled black and white Miu Miu skirt paired with a striped Miu Miu black and white crop top. To give the look even more of an edge, she wore an Onar Studios furry black top hat and white Stuart Weitzman boots.

Tessa Thompson mixing patterns in this black-and-white monochromatic look

In another one of our favorite stylings, Tessa continued to wow us in a plaid Kiko Kostadinov suit she wore over a plunging Renaissance Renaissance top. She completed the look with bright blue Paris Texas boots.

Tessa Thompson in an edgy plaid Kiko Kostadinov suit

In case you need another pandemic binge and missed Sylvie’s Love, Tessa stars in it with Kerry Washington’s husband Nnamdi Asomugha. It tells the story of a young woman who meets an aspiring saxophonist in her father’s record shop in 1950s Harlem, and the love that ignites between them.

In the meantime, consider Tessa’s press tour ensembles your style guide for werk-ing from home.