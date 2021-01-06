We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looks fabulous in her latest outfit, looking cosy in a Reiss jacket and skinny leather trousers from Topshop.

The star was snapped leaving the Heart Radio studios on Wednesday wearing the gorgeous get-up, which she teamed with a chic pair of studded boots.

She also shared a gorgeous photo on her Instagram Story as she modelled the look and tagged her favourite clothing brands.

Amanda rocked her Topshop trousers

Stepping outside, Amanda also added a statement pair of sunglasses and a chic tote bag to her ensemble, smiling in front of the cameras. We're in love!

Sadly, it appears that the star's Topshop trousers are no longer in stock, though there are plenty of similar options available on the brand's website.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's chic style rules

The Britain's Got Talent judge shares her outfits with her social media followers everyday, and rocked another gorgeous leather look on Tuesday.

Twinning with her co-star Ashley Roberts, she wore another pair of faux leather trousers from Zara, teamed with a pussybow blouse from Reiss and a pair of leopard print heels.

She added sunglasses and a tote bag to her look to step outside

"So in sync with outfits again! @iamashleyroberts @thisisheart," she wrote.

Amanda also wowed fans with another swimsuit snap on Tuesday morning, sharing the shot from the luxurious hot tub in her garden.

Twinning with Ashley on Tuesday

Perching on the jacuzzi with a glass of red wine as she reacted to Monday night's lockdown news, she wrote: "FYI. The Queen doesn't take her decorations down until Candlemas (Feb 2nd). After last night's news - I think we may have a huge argument for keeping them up."

