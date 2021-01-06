We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ola Jordan showed off a rare at-home outfit snap with her Instagram followers on Tuesday as she posed for a new photo.

The former Strictly professional looked beautiful in her monochrome polka dot dress as she shared a home update with fans - revealing her new art prints from Desenio.

"We have all been spending a lot more time at home recently and I personally decided that after 3 years of living in our current house we needed to start making it more homely," she wrote in the caption, which was part of a paid partnership.

Ola looked gorgeous in her polka dot dress

Ola even matched her outfit to the neutral scheme of her home! We love her pretty dress, which features sheer puff sleeves and a V-neckline.

WATCH: Ola shares sweet video of baby Ella playing

Sadly, we haven't tracked down her frock as yet, but we have spotted a similar version at ASOS if you fancy stealing the dancer's style.

Ola and her husband James Jordan are no doubt enjoying spending time at home with their baby daughter Ella - and the couple shared plenty of adorable pictures and videos of the tot over the Christmas period.

In December, Ola marked her daughter's latest milestone with a sweet video showing the little girl starting to walk! "10 months yesterday, 8 teeth and now trying to walk on her own... someone stop the time," she captioned it.

She also shared an adorable shot of Ella posing in front of the Christmas tree on Christmas Day, wearing an adorable gingham dress that matched her stockings and toys. Too cute!

Little Ella on Christmas Day

James and Ola also gave their verdict on the latest series of Strictly with their column in HELLO!, telling us they loved the escapism of the show.

"My highlight was the series itself! The whole team did such a great job to keep the show going in such a difficult time," said Ola. "It's what we all needed, it gave us two hours not to think about the coronavirus pandemic, to watch the glitz and glamour of the show and vote for your favourite."

