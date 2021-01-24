Jill Biden shows off her unbelievable off-duty style in a new photo outside the White House The First Lady made a special announcement wearing the cutest wool coat and trainers.

Jill Biden showed off a casual-chic athleisure look as she hit Instagram and shared a photo of herself bringing two special new additions to the White House - the Biden family’s dogs Champ and Major.

As the First Lady walked the pups inside, she wore a black wool coat topped with gold buttons and black trainers. She completed the look with a black face mask.

Jill Biden shows off her off-duty style

“Champ and Major have joined us in the White House,” Dr. Biden captioned the photos, which showed the dogs running on the White House lawn. Fans were thrilled to see the pups' arrival, which marked the first time the first family had dogs in the White House in four years. “YAY! So excited to see a rescue in the White House,” one follower wrote. “THE MOMENT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR,” another chimed in.

Dr. Biden also wore her black, gold-buttoned coat over the weekend as she paid tribute to the National Guard. In a photo she posted on Instagram, she can be seen rocking the coat with a face mask emblazoned with flowers. “With all my heart — thank you to the National Guard for your continuous commitment to keeping our nation safe,” she captioned it.

Dr. Biden also wore her wool coat as she paid tribute to the National Guard

It was just the latest time she made a style statement. She also stunned at President Biden’s inauguration last week, opting for a custom, ivory, double-breasted cashmere jacket and matching silk wool cady dress by New York designer Gabriela Hearst – whose designs have also been spotted on Kate Middleton.

But it was the special finishing touches on Dr. Biden's ensemble that drew similarities to Meghan Markle’s now-iconic Givenchy wedding gown.

The First Lady's frock featured embroidery along the organza bodice and sleeves, which highlighted the official flowers from every state and territory in the United States, according to a press release from the designer.

Similarly, Meghan's beautiful wedding veil was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

Whether Jill rocks an off-duty look or goes glam for an official government ceremony, we’re excited for her style statements to come.