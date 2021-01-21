We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, appeared to send her husband, President Joe Biden, a touching message of love as she attended a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of his inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Dr Biden looked exquisite in a regal purple wrap coat and matching panelled dress by New York designer Jonathan Cohen – but it was her elegant shoes that caught our eye.

Joining her husband to pay tribute to victims of the Covid-19 pandemic before the new president was sworn in, Dr Biden opted to wear the Jimmy Choo 'Love' pump, a fitting touch for what was no doubt a very proud day for the couple.

Later in the evening at the presidential inauguration, Dr Biden appeared to still be wearing the nude coloured heels, but she swapped her eye-catching violet ensemble for a custom dress and overcoat from New York-based ethical label Markarian, designed by Alexandra O'Neill.

The decision to wear an emerging female designer was no doubt a thoughtful one - and on top of that, the shade of Jill's ocean blue outfit was chosen for a poignant reason.

Dr Jill Biden wore Jimmy Choo 'Love' pumps

The designer revealed in a statement: "The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability."

Though understated and elegant, the fit-and-flare outfit also featured some sparkling details.

'Love' Pump, £495, Jimmy Choo

The wool tweed ensemble was beautifully embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls - crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand-finished by Alexandra in her West Village studio.

The First Lady appeared to wear the same shoes for her husband's inauguration

The brand notes that each piece is "thoughtfully made-to-order in an effort to reduce waste" - which could be a nod to President Biden's climate change manifesto.

Championing two New York-based independent designers is perhaps a sign of things to come with Dr Biden's political wardrobe, which many predict will feature plenty of homegrown labels.

