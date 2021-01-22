Jill Biden just took style inspiration from Meghan Markle – and it's stunning The new First Lady wore a special dress to end Joe Biden's inauguration day

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appeared to take inspiration from none other than the Duchess of Sussex when it came it her final outfit for her husband President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Dr. Biden looked sensational in a custom-made, ivory, double-breasted cashmere jacket and matching silk wool cady dress by New York designer Gabriela Hearst – whose designs have also been spotted on Kate Middleton.

MORE: Jill Biden's elegant inauguration shoes had a very romantic meaning behind them

But it was the special finishing touches on Dr. Biden's ensemble that drew similarities to Meghan's now-iconic Givenchy wedding gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jill and Joe Biden look spectacular for presidential inauguration

The First Lady's frock featured embroidery along the organza bodice and sleeves, which highlighted the official flowers from every state and territory in the United States, according to a press release from the designer.

Similarly, Meghan's beautiful wedding veil was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

MORE: Who is Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden? Everything you need to know

READ: 10 surprising facts about Meghan Markle's incredible royal wedding dress

Dr. Jill Biden's dress featured the official flowers from every state and territory in the United States

Dr. Biden's matching coat also featured the flowers of the country's states and territories – each taking two hours to apply – and an embroidered quote from Benjamin Franklin on the lining, which read: "Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn."

Designer Gabriela revealed that she had taken the Biden's message of unity as inspiration for Dr. Biden's outfit, uniting all the state flowers to create something beautiful. "Unity makes strength, and it is needed for the road ahead," she added in her statement.

READ: Joe Biden to make huge change to the White House – and it's adorable

Meghan's veil was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries

Meanwhile, Meghan said of her veil: "It was important for me, especially now being part of the royal family, to have all 53 of the commonwealth countries incorporated.

"And I knew it would be a fun surprise for my now husband - he didn't know! He was really over the moon to find that I would make this choice for our day together, and I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.