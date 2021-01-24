Holly Willoughby wows in ethereal wedding dress on Dancing on Ice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby just blew us away with her Dancing on Ice look for week two of the competition. Just when we thought her gorgeous fashion choices couldn’t get any better, the This Morning presenter emerged in a white off-the-shoulder gown.

The 39-year-old beauty exuded glamour in her frock from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London – Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams' wedding dress designer – which featured a corset bodice adorned with feathers and an elegant white skirt. Holly paired it with matching Sophia Webster shoes and pearl drop earrings from Yoko London.

She styled her hair in glamorous waves courtesy of hairstylist Ciler Peksah and opted for neutral makeup with long dark lashes and pink lips.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of her gorgeous dress, Holly captioned her Instagram post: "Week 2 @dancingonice ... Baby it’s cold outside but things are heating up on the ice... @itv 6pm... Dress by @halfpennylondon Jewelry by @yokolondonpearls shoes by @sophiawebster."

Holly modelled a white gown from bridal brand Halfpenny London

Fans couldn't get over the beautiful design, taking to the comments section to lavish the star with praise. "Wow another stunning dress you look absolutely beautiful Holly," one wrote, while a second remarked: "You look FAB." A third remarked: "Now that's a snow angel! You look beautiful Hol."

For the series launch last week, Holly chose a stunning pink embellished dress from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection.

Featuring a plunging neckline, feathered bodice and tulle skirt, the TV star ensured all eyes were on her. To finish off her look, Holly added René Caovilla heels and stunning jewellery from Berganza.

Holly donned a stunning Dany Atrache dress last week

Holly has been styled by freelance stylist Danielle Whiteman since last autumn, who took over from Angie Smith. Danielle is a former assistant of Angie's and has worked with Holly for a long time, too, so no doubt it was an easy transition.

We're so glad Dancing on Ice is back to brighten up our weekends. Holly is back hosting alongside Phillip Schofield, while Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo have resumed their roles as judges.

