Zendaya stuns in a dreamy couture post-Critics Choice look that will make your jaw drop Everyone is talking about it.

From the moment Zendaya was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, we knew she was going to wow us when she debuted her virtual red carpet look.

MORE: The best looks at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

And she didn’t disappoint.

Zendaya twirls in the dreamiest Maison Valentino Haute Couture ensemble

After the show wrapped, the Malcolm & Marie star changed out of the sequined dress that she wore in her Zoom square during the show, and into a statement-making look that appeared for the first time on Instagram close to midnight. Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, gave a full glimpse of the stunning ensemble when he shared a video of the actress twirling around in it (Zendaya reposted it in her Instagram Story).

In the video, Zendaya strikes poses and sways from side to side in front of a palm-leaf print curtain wearing a voluminous orangey-red Maison Valentino Haute Couture skirt with an ivory, silk sleeveless top tucked in at the waist.

RELATED: The Golden Globes gowns that left us in awe: from Kate Hudson to Margot Robbie

Law completed the look with diamond drop Bulgari earrings, and the Euphoria star rocked her hair in a braided look with half of it braided into a top knot and the rest down, sleek, and straight.

Considering we haven't seen a full-length photo of Zendaya in either dress just yet, we can't wait to see the results of this shoot. And we have no doubt the photos are going to be worth the wait.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Zendaya was just of the many style stars who stunned at the virtual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night.

Emma Corrin wore one of the night's best looks

The Critics' Choice red carpet is usually more laid-back than that of the Golden Globes, with stars opting for more casual-chic stylings instead of jaw-dropping gowns. But this time fashionistas brought their style A-games from home however they wished, sporting structured mini dresses, power suits, and glam gowns too.

Such was the case for Emma Corrin who wowed in a structured black Schiaparelli couture black velvet mini dress paired with black patent leather pumps and sheer black stockings. The Crown star’s stylist, Harry Lambert, completed the look with eye-popping, oversized pearl earrings that matched the jeweled embellishments that surrounded the cutouts of her dress.

Take a peek at all of the top stand-out looks from film and TV’s biggest stars - from Zendaya to Regina King and more in our Critics Choice: Best Looks gallery.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.