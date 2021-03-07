Holly Willoughby wows in yellow thigh-split dress for Dancing on Ice semi-final

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

After weeks of last-minute changes and dramatic exits, Dancing on Ice is soon set to come to a close – which sadly means no more of Holly Willoughby's stunning fashion after next weekend!

RELATED: Holly Willoughby loves this clever beauty gadget – and it's in the Amazon sale

The This Morning presenter wowed us with her penultimate look for the ITV skating competition's semi-finals, however, emerging in a lemon yellow gown from Iris Serban, complete with a thigh-high split, fitted corset bodice and sweetheart neckline - all made out of a delicate silk tulle fabric.

While Holly opted for the bold yellow colour, the 'Star Gown' also comes in black, red and lilac. She completed her gorgeous outfit with strappy heels from René Caovilla and statement earrings from NOA.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willougby's stunning Dancing on Ice dress collection revealed

She wore her blonde hair in soft beach waves and opted for elegant makeup, with dark eyes and nude lips.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby rocks leg-baring mini skirt – and fans react

Holly shared a behind-the-scenes snap on her Instagram account, writing: "So tonight is the semi-final of @dancingonice. See you on @itv at 6pm... all our celebrities skate twice tonight and their second dances are super emotional...Dress by @iris_serban jewellery by @noafinejewellery shoes by @renecaovilla."

The star's fans were in love with her statement look, enthusing: "OMG THE YELLOW!! YEP THIS IS MY FAVOURITE DRESS IT LOOKS SO GOOD ON YOU." A second added: "So gorgeous, yellow looks great on you Holly!!" while a third wrote: "This dress makes me excited for summer."

The TV star's bold yellow silk dress was from Iris Serban

Holly's breathtaking look came courtesy of her stylist Danielle Whiteman, while her hair was coiffed to perfection by Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O’Neill was responsible for her dewy beauty look.

The mother-of-three has delighted viewers with an incredible array of dresses throughout the series so far.

Last weekend, she stunned fans for Movie Week in a red backless gown from British bridal designer Sassi Holford. The pretty dress featured a halterneck with a giant bow and a flattering fitted silhouette.

Holly looked radiant in a red backless dress last weekend

One of her most memorable looks of the series has to be her icy blue dress for week four, which earned her fan comparisons to Disney princesses including Elsa from Frozen and Cinderella.

For Valentine's Day, Holly emerged in an equally breathtaking Iris Serban pink gown with a feathered hemline. We can’t decide which of her dresses we prefer!

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby recalls dealing with dyslexia as a child: 'I felt shameful'

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.