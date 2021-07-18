Ciara makes fans go wild in the strapless look of our dreams The Level Up singer stunned in an ensemble you need to see

Who needs an LBD when you can wear this?

Ciara keeps taking her style to the next level, and her latest look is further proof that it’s worth keeping a monochromatic black ensemble on hand at any time of the year, and it doesn’t hurt if it has a glam vibe either.

MORE: Ciara’s gorgeous clear heels are what everyone will be wearing this summer

On the heels of her dreamy Italy vacation with Russell Wilson, the Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared a snap of herself looking statuesque in a strapless black top cinched at the waist with a rhinestone belt paired with flared trousers.

Ciara wowed in a David Koma look

The trousers came complete with rhinestone detailing on the sides, and Ciara edged up the ensemble with on-trend black cat-eye sunglasses and rocked her hair in a chic blunt bob.

“Goals. Slaying my timeline,” one follower wrote, while another added: "Category: LEGS."

RELATED: Ciara and her daughter wore the cutest matching outfits in breathtaking new photos

Ciara is back stateside after giving us major couples goals and FOMO during her and Russell’s recent trip to Italy.

The mom-of-three made fans swoon as she shared several styled-up photos from their vacay, including a snap that showed them enjoying the sights and sounds wearing matching Gucci monogram ensembles.

Ciara and Russell celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Italy

Ciara dazzled in a button-down top and Gucci logo shorts as they hit the town, and Russell matched his ladylove to perfection in a Gucci logo suit paired with a white button-down top.

"Partners 4 Life. We Gucci," she captioned the post.

The duo celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary there, and Ciara shared a sweet tribute to Russell to ring it in, writing: "5 Years & Forever To Go. There’s no place I’d rather be. Cherishing every step of the way. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson. You Are My Everything! Ti Amo Tanto Mi Amore."

So sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.