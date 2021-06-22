Ciara’s gorgeous clear heels are what everyone will be wearing this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We’ve been spying a trend for spring that has flowed into summer and Ciara just stepped right into it - literally. The Level Up singer shared videos in her Instagram Story that showed a stunning pair of clear two-strap Christian Louboutin sandals that were a special gift from Concrete Cowboy star Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina, and the famed designer.

The shoes were topped with a red ‘Walk a mile in my shoes’ text written in script, which has a special meaning behind it.

Ciara showed off her Just Walking shoes from Idris and Sabrina's collab with Christian Louboutin

“These are so beautiful," Ciara said in the clip. "They say walk a mile in my shoes, and I love this because it’s a creative dedication to justice, equality, and freedom, and they were designed by Idris and Sabrina, and Mr. Louboutin. Thank you for thinking of me. You guys did a great job.”

The $895 shoes are a part of Idris, Sabrina, and Christian Louboutin’s collab - the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection - which debuted earlier this month. The trio teamed up to produce a capsule collection that directly benefited black youth, and the stunning selections include printed sandals, pumps, and mules, leather handbags, and high-top sneakers, and oxford dress shoes.

Idris and Sabrina Elba teamed up with Christian Louboutin to create the 'Walk A Mile in My Shoes' collection

100% of the proceeds will be donated to five nonprofit organizations: Be Rose, Purposeful, Immediate Theatre, Gathering for Justice, and the Somali Hope Foundation.

The clear heels trend has been big this year, with fashionistas rocking clear sandals, mules, and stilettos. So, if an $895 price tag isn’t in the budget, consider donating to one of the organizations above instead and scooping up this clear pair for less than $30 on ASOS. We also found another clear pair of heels on Nordstrom.

ASOS Design Hettie mid-heeled mules, $27.20, ASOS

Schutz Ariella Sandal, $118, Nordstrom

As for Idris and Sabrina’s Louboutin collab, the actor told Vogue, “Our intention is to contribute to the moment.” He added, “Some people can contribute by protesting, by passing legislation, by offering money—but the intention of the contribution is what is important.”

“We wanted to do something that had an international reach,” Sabrina chimed in. “With George Floyd’s murder, there was such a global outcry of pain; people realized this is a global issue.”

All proceeds from the couple's Walk In My Shoes Louboutin collab benefit black youth

The fashion magazine reported that Idris saw the message that ended up on the Just Walking shoes (Ciara’s dreamy kicks) when he visited the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Los Angeles. “The message we wanted to share with people is a message of solidarity and hope,” he said.

Sabrina decided to add more symbolism to the collection with images of Strelitzia reginae plants placed on each piece - a symbol of hope and freedom. “It’s something more lively and enthusiastic to say all isn’t dark. We can still find hope in this challenging time,” Christian said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.