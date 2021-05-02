Kate Hudson, Ciara & more paid tribute to Vanessa Bryant's late daughter in the sweetest way May 1st would've been Gianna Bryant's 15th birthday.

May 1st would’ve marked Gianna Bryant’s 15th birthday, and Vanessa Bryant’s celebrity friends commemorated it in a very special way.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant makes heartfelt confession about daughters after Kobe Bryant death

To celebrate her late daughter’s birthday, Kate Hudson, Ciara, and more stars wore tie-dye sweatsuits from Vanessa’s new Mambacita clothing line and shared snaps of themselves rocking it on social media.

Kate Hudson shared a sweet tribute to Gianna wearing a Mamabacita sweatsuit

The Music star posted a sweet tribute to Gigi when she uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her striking a pose in the hooded sweatsuit in her home.

“Happy Birthday Gigi. You continue to inspire young girls in sports everywhere and your mama @vanessabryant is a warrior,” she wrote. “Honored to wear this sweatsuit supporting @mambamambacitasports and encourage everyone to assist in helping support underserved athletes and young women in sports #playgigisway by purchasing one for themselves or a loved one.”

Ciara, meanwhile, who is close friends with Vanessa, was right by her side as the mom celebrated her daughter’s birthday. The songstress shared a heartwarming video on Instagram that showed her, Vanessa, and their good friend Lala Anthony wearing Mambacita sweatsuits, cozying up together on a couch, and laughing.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's home is a work of art – see photo

The trio appeared to be at Vanessa’s home with a small group of family members and friends. Ciara also shared a photo of herself cuddling Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri.

Ciara and Lala Anthony cozied up and shared laughs with Vanessa on Gianna's birthday

“No greater joy than seeing you and the girls smile and laugh today V @VanessaBryant @NathaliaBryant . A beautiful celebration for the B Day Princess Gigi! We celebrate you Forever & Always Mambacita #2,” Ciara captioned the video.

The Golden State Warriors also wore the sweatsuits as they walked into their game Saturday. Stephen Curry shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing the sweatsuit and captioned it, “The legacy lives on #2! Happy birthday Gianna 🙏🏽 honored to celebrate you & all that this beautiful game meant to you #PlayGigisway @mambamambacitasports."

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's epic walk-in closet at family home will blow your mind

Kobe Bryant's wife commemorated Gianna’s birthday with her own post as well and shared a throwback photo of two of them enjoying a family vacation, flashing their beautiful smiles.

Stephen Curry and his Warriors teammates wore Mambacita sweatsuits to their game Saturday

"Dear Gianna, Happy 15th birthday!" Vanessa wrote. "I love you! I miss you every day! I wish you were with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita! #15 #Quincinera #Mambacita #Principessa."

Vanessa previously announced that the line would be dropping on May 1 “in honor of Gigi’s 15th birthday”.

The sweatsuits are emblazoned with “Mambacita”, Gianna’s nickname, and 100% of the proceeds from the sweatsuits will go to the Mamba and Mabacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa shared a touching tribute to Gianna on what would've been her 15th birthday

The non-profit organization was founded in loving memory of Gianna and Kobe and is dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.

Gianna and Kobe Bryant died tragically in January 2020 after the helicopter they were traveling in crashed north of Los Angeles.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.