Ciara and her daughter wore the cutest matching outfits in breathtaking new photos

Ciara has made it no secret that she loves to match clothes with her daughter, but their latest looks are next level - and so perfect for summer.

The mother-of-three looked ethereal in stunning new photos she shared on Instagram, which showed her playing in a backyard with her daughter Sienna, 4, wearing a flowy white off-the-shoulder, eyelet dress.

Ciara and her daughter's matching white dresses are so adorable

The adorable tot matched her look in a white eyelet dress - essentially the mini version of Ciara’s look. In one sweet snap, the singer holds her baby girl in her arms as she flashes a smile while her long twists flow around her.

“Me and My princess. #Girls”, the Level Up songstress captioned the post.

We loved the looks and tracked down a similar mommy-and-me matching eyelet set on Anthropologie. The brand has an adorable Like Mother, Like Daughter collection filled with matching mother-and-daughter ensembles.

Ciara’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the adorable post, with Vanessa Bryant writing, “Awe! So cute! Love you both so much.” A follower chimed in with “Ciara you and your daughter are so beautiful!”

Another fan added, “Beautiful, radiant, just gorgeous”.

Ciara changes her hair often and first showed off her new twists, coiffed by Dr. Kari Williams, on Mother’s Day.

In a photo the singer shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears topped with a red and white polka dot bow over her new 'do as she posed with her husband, Russell Wilson, and their children at Disneyland.

Ciara shared the sweetest family photo on Mother's Day

“Forever A Big Kid @DangeRussWilson #Disney #MothersDay,” she captioned the post.

Vanessa and her children joined them as well on the fun family day out, and Ciara shared a selfie with her too as they cozied up for a photo.

