Mandy Moore is a total goddess in dazzling embellished gown at Critics' Choice Awards

It's officially red carpet season, and we're swooning over the A-lister's latest looks at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards - but Mandy Moore totally stole the show in an ethereal embellished gown.

The 37-year-old star stunned on Sunday evening in a Champagne dress from Elie Saab, complete with daring plunge neckline, elegant sheer fabric and regal train. Mandy's dress featured statement knot straps, complete with accent white drapes that cascaded down her svelte figure.

The This Is Us actress styled her beaded gown with a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle, elevating her look with a trio of diamond drop earrings and delicate silver rings.

Keeping it simple, Mandy rocked a glowy makeup look. Looking radiant with simple smokey eyeshadow, highlighter, rosy blush and glossy nude lip, the mother-of-one was a total goddess as she walked the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The popular NBC series, in which Mandy plays the matriarch Rebecca Pearson, was nominated for four Critics Choice Awards, including Drama Series, but missed out on the top spot in all categories.

This year will see her hit show This Is Us come to an end after six seasons. Mandy recently opened up about the show coming to an end, admitting she has "lots of mixed emotion".

"I can't believe how quickly time has gone by, and yet I have been as present as possible, throughout this entire journey. I recognized early on that this is such a special project to be a part of. I've never felt this way about a job and the people that are a part of it before.

Mandy with her husband Taylor Goldsmith

"So, I've really appreciated it and been super grateful along this whole journey of the last five, six years. I'm going to be a ball of emotions as we get a little bit closer to the end."

And sadly for those hoping to see the story of the Pearson family continue via some sort of spinoff or prequel series, we’ve got bad news. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that he has been approached by the production company behind the smash-hit series, 20th Television, to continue the story via a new show - but has firmly declined.

