Serena and Venus Williams twin in show-stopping metallic dresses at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Serena Williams and her sister Venus put on a show-stopping display at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards – twinning in silver metallic dresses.

The tennis stars looked gorgeous in their head-turning ensembles, stepping out to support the movie based on their lives, King Richard, and lead star Will Smith – who took home the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Serena highlighted her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging, floor-length dress that featured spaghetti straps and an elaborate train. She wore her hair short and curly and added dramatic eye makeup and a nude lip.

Venus, meanwhile, grabbed attention in a revealing dress that showcased her long, toned legs. The frock featured a low-cut neckline and two front slits that revealed a pair of tiny shorts.

The sisters were full of cheers when Will's name was called out as the Best Actor winner during the star-studded ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The actor paid an emotional tribute to Serena, Venus and their family during his acceptance speech, telling them they had "defined the American Dream".

"Thank you for entrusting me with your story," he said. "What you were able to do and what your family was able to do inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country, everyone around the world."

"You represent the best of what we all hope this country can be," he continued. He gave an extra special thanks to Venus and Serena's mother who "for a lot of years took a really quiet role, and I love that we were able to show what your mother did".

He emphasized: "Your father didn't do it alone, so it would be disingenuous for me to accept this role without acknowledging Aunjanue Ellis," who played the tennis stars' mother, Brandi Williams.

Will has also won the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Actor and he is also nominated for Best Actor at this year's Oscars.

