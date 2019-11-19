Mandy Moore celebrates first anniversary with never-before-seen wedding photos The This is Us actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary on Monday

Mandy Moore celebrated her first wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a selection of never-before-seen photos from her big day. The This is Us actress paid tribute to her husband Taylor Goldsmith with the sentimental post, as she reflected on their first 12 months of marriage and her hopes for the future.

"A year ago I married my favourite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives. You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you," Mandy wrote, adding: "Happy Anniversary, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can't wait for all the years to come."

The gorgeous photos show the newlyweds walking down their Pampas-lined aisle together at their wedding ceremony, which was held at their home in Los Angeles. Another shows Mandy and Taylor sharing a kiss, while a third sees Taylor playing the piano while his bride stands behind him.

In more throwback posts on Instagram Stories, Mandy described the wedding as the "best day of my life", and also reflected on her stunning blush pink Rodarte Couture wedding dress, which she said she'll "never get over". And we don't blame her! The tulle gown was perfect for Mandy's understated and "non-traditional" wedding, and she thanked the designers for "making my pink dreams come true".

Every element of Mandy and Taylor's wedding was styled to perfection, with a bohemian vibe and patterned rugs lining the aisle that had been set up in the couple's back garden. At the time, Mandy shared a close-up look at her décor details in an Instagram post, as well as revealing she had changed into a black gown for the evening celebrations, which were hosted at The Fig House, with guests including her This is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

