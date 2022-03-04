Mandy Moore rocks sunshine yellow dress as she teases new music The This Is Us star is releasing her seventh album

Mandy Moore wore a stunning sunshine yellow dress from the Who What Wear Collection to share the news that she was releasing new music soon.

Thanking her husband Taylor Goldsmith and collaborator Mike Viola, Mandy shared a video of her sitting and singing along to the new track, 'In Real Life'.

"Super thankful to @taylordawesgoldsmith and @themikeviola for co-writing some new music with me! Don’t forget to RSVP to get notified when 'In Real Life' is out!" she captioned the post.

In the video, Mandy wore the yellow tiered dress which retails at $175 and is also available in cream.

The This Is Us actress previously shared pictures from the recording studio, including a sweet snap of her son August sitting on her lap, as she revealed how "grateful" she was for "the incredible team of musicians and friends that helped me create the record you’re about to hear".

She rose to fame in the late 1990s with her pop songs including 'Candy' and released three albums before returning in 2007 with 'Wild Hope', the first album to be fully co-written by her.

Mandy wore the tiered yellow-gold dress from Who What Wear, $175

Two years later she released 'Amanda Leigh' and then took an 11-year break before releasing 'Silver Landings' in 2020.

In 2021 Mandy and husband Taylor announce their son's arrival with an adorable Instagram post of the young boy in a blue onesie: "Gus is here . Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

"He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she later revealed.

Season six ends this year

This year will see her hit NBC show This Is Us come to an end after six seasons. Mandy recently opened up about the show coming to an end, admitting she has "lots of mixed emotion".

"I can't believe how quickly time has gone by, and yet I have been as present as possible, throughout this entire journey. I recognized early on that this is such a special project to be a part of. I've never felt this way about a job and the people that are a part of it before. So, I've really appreciated it and been super grateful along this whole journey of the last five, six years. I'm going to be a ball of emotions as we get a little bit closer to the end."

