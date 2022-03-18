Anne Hathaway wows in stunning dress with very revealing detail The WeCrashed star attended the LA premiere

Anne Hathaway turned heads when she rocked up to the LA premiere of WeCrashed on Thursday evening in the most spectacular dress.

The Devil Wears Prada star looked sensational in a bright blue, asymmetrical David Koma frock that featured a single long sleeve, cut-outs across her chest and stomach, and a daring thigh-high slit. Anne protected her modesty with a black bralette that peeked through one side of the dress.

She completed her look with a pair of heels by Aquazzura, Bulgari jewels, and a small clutch. Her hair was styled in long, loose waves and her flawless complexion was accentuated by a bronzed smokey eye and pink lips.

Anne was joined by her co-star Jared Leto, who looked unreal in a glittering Gucci suit which he wore over a frilly white shirt unbuttoned to his navel and accessorized with crystal-embellished black Gucci gloves and red platform shoes.

The duo play real-life married couple and disgraced WeWork leaders Rebekah and Adam Neumann in the Apple TV+ show, which will debut worldwide on March 18, and focuses on their relationship and rather unusual working practices.

Anne and Jared both looked incredible

Jared portrays co-founder and former chief executive Adam, while Anne plays Rebekah, who was the company's chief brand and impact officer.

A synopsis for the series reads: "Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the centre of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?"

Anne said she felt compelled to get involved with the project after watching the Fyre documentary - about the "luxury" Bahamas music festival in 2017 that was branded a scam.

The duo play disgraced WeWork founders Rebekah and Adam Neumann

"They are unconventional and there is intensity to them, for sure," she told Sky News of the characters of Adam and Rebekah Neumann.

"The thing that really made me want to do the series was I saw the Fyre [festival] documentary and I just thought, 'What is it about this thing, this fake it till you make it thing? And people who don't know when to say the evidence doesn't support the dream anymore.'"

