Anne Hathaway looks ethereal in a glam white beach dress you’ll want too

Anne Hathaway’s style is impeccable - even when she’s on the beach. The Oscar winner looked gorgeous as she strolled on the sand on Monday wearing a sheer white star print coverup over her bathing suit.

The Locked Down star rocked the ensemble while she was filming the upcoming TV show We Crashed, which is about "the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible," according to IMDB.

Anne wore the look while she filmed her upcoming film We Crashed

Anne plays Rebekah Meuman, We Work CEO Adam Neumann’s wife. Jared Leto and America Ferrara also star in the film, and Jared plays Adam. Anne and Jared could also be seen in photos holding hands on the set, with the Little Things star wearing a tan sweater and white pants that matched her ensemble.

The Les Miserables actress also showed off her summer style in NYC earlier in the season, when she stepped out in an on-trend sandal that everyone in Hollywood has worn in the last few months.

Jared Leto plays Anne's husband in the film

The Witches star sported a pair of Birkenstocks with her shimmery blue Apiece Apart Laguna mini dress, which comes complete with a tie waist, v-neck, and three-quarter sleeves.

Anne finished her ensemble with her hair pulled back in a bun and kept herself protected with a sticker-covered ZShield Wrap face shield.

Given Anne’s penchant for designer looks, her summery ensemble was surprisingly modest cost-wise. The actress's dress was on sale at the time on Apiece Apart, and you can score a pair of Birkenstocks in other shades for less than $100 (in some cases they’re cheaper than $50). We found a similar pair on Shopbop for $45.

Birkenstock Arizona Metallic Silver, $45, Shopbop

Birkenstocks have been around forever, but we’ve seen the sandals take off in a whole new way this year, with stars flocking to wear them in metallic, neon, and pastel hues, like Charlize Theron who wore a neon yellow pair during a trip to the grocery store and Hailey Bieber, who kicked up her heels in her car in a pair of pastel yellow Birkenstocks.

Reese Witherspoon has worn them as well, sporting a pair as she picked up her son from school.

