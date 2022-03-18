Michelle Keegan stuns in LA beach babe outfit

Michelle Keegan's trip to Los Angeles is providing a host of incredible outfits for fans to obsess over. The Brassic actress is currently visiting friends with her husband Mark Wright and is churning out some heavenly looks - including her latest beach babe outfit which we can't get enough of.

READ: Michelle Keegan unveils must-see hair transformation in unseen photo

The 34-year-old looked dreamy in an Instagram video that she shared with her social media followers. Michelle gracefully frolicked alongside a picturesque Malibu beachfront, wearing an angelic white shirt and trouser set. The relaxed look was a stunning alternative to Michelle's signature party-ready outfits, proving the star can rock both casual and classy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in all-white in Malibu

Michelle paired the outfit with a large monogram Fendi handbag and held her flipflops in her hands as she ran up the beach. Her hair was effortless tied up in a bun and some gold jewellery elevated her laid-back look.

SEE: Michelle Keegan looks unreal in denim mini skirt and leather

The star glowed as she basked in the golden rays of the California sun. A pair of oversized cat eyes sunglasses shielded her face from the dazzling sunshine beams which she has been lapping up over the course of the past week.

Michelle looked heavenly in all-white

The sunset accentuated Michelle's natural beauty glow, which is now beautifully tanned thanks to the West coast weather.

Love Michelle's beach-ready outfit? We've found the perfect replica of Michelle's billowing beach trousers which are ideal for sun-soaked getaways.

White Beach Trousers, £22, ASOS

Michelle and Mark have been enjoying an adventure-packed couples' retreat in the United States. Earlier in the week, the duo had an impromptu ski trip as they headed for Big Bear Lake.

Michelle has been lapping up the sun in LA

The actress looked ultra-stylish on the slopes as she sported an all-black ski ensemble, paired with a navy helmet and silver ski boots for a timeless Bond girl aesthetic.

On Tuesday, she set the internet alight by sharing her most glamorous look to date – which consisted of just a white blazer dress and nude sandals.

PHOTOS: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's INSANE $3,825 a night Los Angeles villa

To complete the incredible look, Michelle wore her brunette tresses down and gently curled and opted for a date night beauty glow.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.