Michelle Keegan stuns in LA beach babe outfit

The Brassic actress looked angelic

Michelle Keegan's trip to Los Angeles is providing a host of incredible outfits for fans to obsess over. The Brassic actress is currently visiting friends with her husband Mark Wright and is churning out some heavenly looks - including her latest beach babe outfit which we can't get enough of.

The 34-year-old looked dreamy in an Instagram video that she shared with her social media followers. Michelle gracefully frolicked alongside a picturesque Malibu beachfront, wearing an angelic white shirt and trouser set. The relaxed look was a stunning alternative to Michelle's signature party-ready outfits, proving the star can rock both casual and classy.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in all-white in Malibu

Michelle paired the outfit with a large monogram Fendi handbag and held her flipflops in her hands as she ran up the beach. Her hair was effortless tied up in a bun and some gold jewellery elevated her laid-back look.

The star glowed as she basked in the golden rays of the California sun. A pair of oversized cat eyes sunglasses shielded her face from the dazzling sunshine beams which she has been lapping up over the course of the past week.

michelle-keegan-beach

Michelle looked heavenly in all-white

The sunset accentuated Michelle's natural beauty glow, which is now beautifully tanned thanks to the West coast weather.

Love Michelle's beach-ready outfit? We've found the perfect replica of Michelle's billowing beach trousers which are ideal for sun-soaked getaways.

white-trousers-asos

White Beach Trousers, £22, ASOS

SHOP NOW

Michelle and Mark have been enjoying an adventure-packed couples' retreat in the United States. Earlier in the week, the duo had an impromptu ski trip as they headed for Big Bear Lake.

michelle-keegan-bike

Michelle has been lapping up the sun in LA

The actress looked ultra-stylish on the slopes as she sported an all-black ski ensemble, paired with a navy helmet and silver ski boots for a timeless Bond girl aesthetic.

On Tuesday, she set the internet alight by sharing her most glamorous look to date – which consisted of just a white blazer dress and nude sandals.

To complete the incredible look, Michelle wore her brunette tresses down and gently curled and opted for a date night beauty glow.

